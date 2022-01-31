AON (NYSE:AON) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head to Head Contrast

AON (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

AON pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AON pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AON has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

90.0% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AON and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 7.58% 67.50% 7.65% Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AON and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 10 1 0 2.00 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

AON currently has a consensus price target of $303.06, indicating a potential upside of 12.17%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $250.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Risk & Volatility

AON has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AON and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $11.07 billion 5.38 $1.97 billion $3.94 68.57 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.08 $996.00 million $17.69 13.06

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AON beats Willis Towers Watson Public on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions business includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions business comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions business consists of core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions business includes health and benefits brokerage and health care exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services business includes Affinity, Aon InPoint and ReView. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

