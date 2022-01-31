Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the December 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aperam stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.
Aperam Company Profile
