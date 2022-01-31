Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises about 4.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vicor worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 415.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vicor by 80.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vicor by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vicor by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $2,514,034.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,616 shares of company stock worth $17,685,576 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

