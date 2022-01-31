Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.42. 11,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,789. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

