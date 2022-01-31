Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.4% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 961,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $131,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.