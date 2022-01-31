Apple Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.