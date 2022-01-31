ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 202.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

