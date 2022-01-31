Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $724,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

