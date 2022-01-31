Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires 202,728 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) by 208.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,728 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 1.04% of Biotech Acquisition worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIOT opened at $9.83 on Monday. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.