Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.64% of KludeIn I Acquisition worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 433,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 60.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 694,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 260,706 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 39.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 559,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 159,493 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 357.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 513,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 400,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,885,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INKA stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

