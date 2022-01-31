Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Increases Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,884 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 8.50% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $27,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at $486,000.

ATVC stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

