Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases 343,750 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 197.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,750 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.72% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGAC. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.70 on Monday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.