Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes $2.45 Million Position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 3.52% of Lakeshore Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

NASDAQ LAAA opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.