Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,469 shares of company stock valued at $176,137,503. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

