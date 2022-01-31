Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 399,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,359,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,551,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

