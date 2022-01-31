Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $75.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.