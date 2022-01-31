Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,555. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

