Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.63 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,818,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,243,000 after purchasing an additional 457,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $124.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

