Arizona State Retirement System Sells 153 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,875 shares of company stock worth $24,659,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $496.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

