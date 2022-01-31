Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down to $50.09

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.09, but opened at $47.86. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 4,257 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.