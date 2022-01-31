Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $19.47 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,651 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.48% of Sonos worth $19,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,060,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

