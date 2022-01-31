Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828,979 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.84.

In other news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $231.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.01. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.