Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 8,404 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.61% of Resideo Technologies worth $21,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

REZI opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

