Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of ARTAU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Artisan Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

