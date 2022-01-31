Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 13,802 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.