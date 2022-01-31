Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,576 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

EBAY opened at $57.45 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

