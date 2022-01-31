Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $232.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

