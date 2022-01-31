Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,282,000 after acquiring an additional 614,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.42 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

