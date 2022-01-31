Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 3,560 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,678,000 after buying an additional 326,162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 273,207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 258,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,823,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $87.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

