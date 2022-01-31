Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 6,631 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 1.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $32,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 69,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 465.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 41.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $242.87 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.51 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.79.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

