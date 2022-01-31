Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $400,770,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $8,089,293. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN opened at $48.00 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

