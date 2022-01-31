Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report sales of $2.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $16.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.97. The company had a trading volume of 255,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.03. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $137.96 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,141,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $9,340,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

