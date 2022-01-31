Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $284.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $205.26 and a 1 year high of $349.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.54.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

