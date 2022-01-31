Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 514,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.66. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assertio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

