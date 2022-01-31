Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in POSCO by 107.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 97,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in POSCO by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

PKX stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

