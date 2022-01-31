Assetmark Inc. Buys 217 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $125,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $45,614,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $128.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

