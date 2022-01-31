Assetmark Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $246.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.91 and a 200-day moving average of $276.16. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

