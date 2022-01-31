Assetmark Inc. Has $677,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

NYSE LMT opened at $393.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.57. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.