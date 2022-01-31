Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

