Assetmark Inc. Purchases 194 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,255,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $156.69 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $116.74 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average of $163.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

