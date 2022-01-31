Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

