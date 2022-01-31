Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 62,697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 156.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

