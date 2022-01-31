Assetmark Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

