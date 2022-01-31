ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

ATIP opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.