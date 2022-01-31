Aurox Price Tops $60.48 on Top Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $98,023.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.48 or 0.00163356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00108194 BTC.

About Aurox

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

