Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

