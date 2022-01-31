Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $225.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.15.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $199.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

