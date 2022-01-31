Autonio Price Tops $0.0307 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $24,353.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.43 or 0.06987335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,429.23 or 0.99693704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

