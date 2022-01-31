Avenir Corp Acquires Shares of 1,357 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 109.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,530. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.15 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

