Avenir Corp Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avenir Corp lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 869,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.1% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. 611,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,248,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.71. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $375.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

